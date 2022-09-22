Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Moores Rescue Ranch has a mission to rescue handicapped and/or abused dogs and cats and provide a safe haven for them. We have rescued three so far and found fur ever homes for each.

Once we have our permanent building up we will be reaching out to organizations that cater to children with disabilities in order to have them volunteer with the animals. We want to provide a place where the animals and children can bond and possibly find fur ever homes.

We are the only rescue in the area that has a mission to provide volunteer opportunities for handicapped children and of course anyone wishing to volunteer is more then welcome!

October 15 is our first Vendor fair.

It will be held out at the site of where our building will eventually stand.

We have 20 vendors on board so far ranging from Norwex, Tupperware, Mary Kay to Modern Nails and Live Action Games. We are also having a basket silent auction with donations from Prairie Gardens, Jersey Mikes, The Ribeye, El Toro and many more. All proceeds from the silent auction will go to Moores Rescue building fund. There will be food available as well!

Moores Rescue Ranch

Business/Organization Phone

217-898-9735

Business/Organization Address

3113 North Market Street

Champaign 61822