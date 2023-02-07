Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Illinois Tourism Getaways and Deals Ideal for Valentine’s Day

We’re talking Valentine’s Day getaways and Marla Cichowski from the Illinois Office of Tourism is here to share some unique romantic spots around the state.

What would you say is one of the most romantic, coziest getaways around the state for Valentine’s Day this year?

Definitely Galena. From spas, wine tasting and amazing dining options, Historic Main Street in Galena features more than 125 independently owned shops and restaurants.

● Consider staying at the historic Little White Church, just 10 minutes away from downtown Galena and close to nearby ski slopes.This church turned AirBnb rental is one of the most unique and romantic accommodations in the Midwest with a soaring stone fireplace, high beamed ceilings, stained glass windows.It also has a fire pit where you can roast marshmallows or soak in the stars at night.

● Attend the 2023 Chocolate Lovers Stroll on Saturday, February 11 and enjoy chocolate treats of all sorts while strolling Galena’s Main Street – with more than 125 locally owned, one-of-a-kind shops and restaurants.

● Then at night, enjoy Galena’s nightlife with a visit to Miss Kitty’s Grape Escape, located in the heart of downtown Galena to try one of their famous signature martinis and live music

For people who love the outdoors this time of year, what’s a good place to celebrate Valentine’s Day ?

For anyone looking for an adventure-filled getaway, I highly recommend a trip to Starved Rock State Park in Oglesby.

● Whether you want a relaxing retreat or an outdoor adventure, the lodging at Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center was built in the 1930s and features historic charm. The cabins are conveniently located just steps away from hiking trails and seasonal waterfalls.

● Take a winter wildlife trolley tours or guided hikes offered at Starved Rock Lodge to see native Illinois wildlife in their natural habitat, including bald eagles soaring above the Illinois River this time of year.

● The newest lodging option near Starved Rock – Kishauwau Cabins (pronounced Kish-awh-wha) (10 minute drive from Starved Rock) are the ideal cozy getaway for romantics and solitude seekers alike. These four-season private cabins are equipped with wood-burning stoves or gas fireplaces in the winter months and kitchens.

● Make a visit to Illinois Sparkling Co. tasting room in Utica to sample delicious sparkling wines. Or Indulge your sweet tooth at the Chocolate Truffle Shuffle hosted by August Hill Winery in Utica on Friday, February 10, with tasting stations to enjoy pairings of Illinoiswine and chocolate truffles from Cocoa Blue Chocolates. .

And of course, planning a weekend escape to Chicago is always a good idea.

There’s never a bad time of year to visit Chicago – but this time of year is the perfect excuse to eat and drink your way through the city.

● For a romantic getaway or even a ‘Galentine’s Day’ getaway with friends – stay at the Gwen Hotel – rated by Condé Nast as one of the “Top Ten Hotels in Chicago” and one of the Best Hotels in the World. The rooftop even features an outdoor curling rink for some winter fun.

● Foodies will love having an intimate dinner at Virtue, a Southern American restaurant located in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood dishing out southern comfort food favorites like smoked turkey, pork chops and catfish sliders. Chef Erick Williams was honored with a James Beard Foundation Award for “Best Chef” last year and Virtue’s Executive Chef is nominated this year.

● Grab a cocktail with an amazing view of the city , at the new Cloud Bar at 360 Chicago offers the best view of the city from 1,000 feet up. Located on the 94th floor, inside the Hancock building off Michigan Avenue

● During the day be sure to shop along the city’s Magnificent Mile or head into one of Chicago’s neighborhoods like Edgewater on the north side – where you can create your own signature scent at Edgewater Candles by taking a candle-making class. Edgewater Candles is part of the Illinois Made program.

Visit Enjoyillinois.com and discover the best romantic getaways around Illinois this year just in time for Valentine’s Day and more itineraries unique to Illinois!