Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Uzo is a lover of Nigerian dishes!

Here’s more from Uzo:

I work at Carle as a Neurology nurse practitioner, but I started following my passion about two weeks ago sharing my food recipes on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

The first food I made was Jollof Rice, a Nigerian dish and I have had people reach out to me for private lessons here in Champaign, and I have people in other parts of African (who do not cook Jollof as often as Nigerians), share the dishes they made based on my recipe.

Jollof rice is a popular rice dish from West Africa and is served in most parties in Nigeria. Whenever I throw parties at our house, the one thing I look forward to making is Jollof rice. My guest would typically ask me what they should bring, and my response always is “bring yourself”! Cooking and baking gives me so much job and I usually do not use a recipe to cook except for making meat pies or cakes.

The number one question I get asked all the time is “Where is your recipe”? Now that I started voggling, I am more intentional about my measurements, knowing that having a recipe that another person could utilize would be very helpful to them.