Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

URINETOWN, THE MUSICAL

ILLINOIS THEATRE

By Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis

J.W. Morrissette and Lisa Gaye Dixon, directors

Justin M. Brauer, music director

Joe Bowie and Lisa Gaye Dixon, choreographers

Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, and two Obie Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America’s greatest art forms.

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

Contains adult content.

If you can, show your love for the arts by purchasing an “Advocate” ticket; the additional ticket cost directly benefits Illinois Theatre.

COLWELL PLAYHOUSE SOCIAL ISSUES THEATRE

The importance of philanthropy has never been greater. Please consider gifts to the Theatre General Development Fund and the Support Krannert Center Today (Unrestricted Fund) to ensure the future of the arts at Illinois.

COLWELL PLAYHOUSE

TH NOV 03, 2022 – 7:30PM CT

FR NOV 04, 2022 – 7:30PM CT

SA NOV 05, 2022 – 7:30PM CT

WE NOV 09, 2022 – 7:30PM CT

TH NOV 10, 2022 – 7:30PM CT

FR NOV 11, 2022 – 7:30PM CT

SA NOV 12, 2022 – 7:30PM CT

Advocate 60 / Standard 25 / SC Senior citizens: age 65 or over, or retired U of I faculty and staff 24 / STUNon-U of I college students 15 / UI Current, full-time U of I student& YTH Youth: high school and younger 10

EVENT LENGTH: Approx. 2h, 15m