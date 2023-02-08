Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re learning about the staffing needs at Urbana School District, knowledge on job openings, and human resources related topics. Nathon Jones joins us.

Here’s more from Mr. Jones:

I specialize in educating job hires with on-boarding processes, additional pay stipends, state reporting and communicating between the human resources department and district staff.

We are currently offering the highest pay rate for Substitutes in the area at $160 per day.

We are having a job fair on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at Urbana Middle School, 1201 S Vine St, Urbana, IL. We will be conducting interviews for teachers, substitute teachers, office and other district support staff at several of our district buildings.

Urbana School District #116

1101 E. University, Suite B

Urbana, IL 61802

http://www.usd116.org