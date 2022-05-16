The Foundation was established in 2007 to help meet the growing need for supplemental support by raising funds for Urbana Park District (UPF) activities. UPF seeks donations from people and organizations who appreciate the value of parks or programs not just for their immediate esthetic or environmental value, but for the impact they can have on future generations. Our sponsors and donors provide generous financial and in-kind assistance, as well as contributing in ways that benefit the greater Urbana-Champaign community.

The Barn Bash is an event coming up on May 20, 2022 at Hudson Farm in Urbana. The Barn Bash first happened in 2019 but was postponed a few times due to COVID. It’s finally back in 2022 and we cannot be more excited! The event happens rain or shine inside the barn at Hudson Farm. It features the tangy, tropical music of the Boat Drunks, there will be food trucks, a cash bar, and so much more! All proceeds benefit Urbana Parks. It’s such a fun event!

Urbana Parks Foundation

303 W. University Ave.

Urbana, IL 61801