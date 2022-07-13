Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Urbana Park District presents Newsies! Working with community youth ranging in age from 7-18, with this year us having the added benefit of a couple of very talented older actors joining our production.

Full scale musical production each summer

Celebrating our 30th year – despite having missed the last two years

Performers range not only in age, but levels of ability – but are all a joy to work with.

We are a no-cut program, meaning everyone who takes the time to audition gets cast in the show and we use it as a training opportunity. A lot of times we are introducing them to theater for the first time and coaching them through the performance. We thrive through being inclusive rather than exclusive. But that doesn’t mean that that doesn’t have its challenges.

Performances for our production will run Thursday, July 21st through Saturday July 23rd at 7pm with two matinee performances on Saturday, July 23rd, and Sunday, July 24th, at 2pm. All performances will be taking place at the Harold and Jean Miner Theater at Parkland College. Tickets are on sale and available for purchase at the Phillips Recreation Center in Urbana, over the phone at (217)367-1544, or in person at the performances. Purchase tickets today!