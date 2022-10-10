Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

School’s Out Day Camp in November

No school is a fun day off for the kids, and Urbana Park District of offering a way to help the kids have more fun on days when there is no school. Matthew Lewis, Community Program Coordinator with Urbana Park District is here to talk about School’s Out Days.”

Why do you offer School’s Out Days.

• A safe, engaging place for kids to go on days when Urbana School District has a scheduled day off of school.

• For people ages 6 – 12.

When are School’s Out Days?

• November 4

• November 8

• Holiday Break: December 16 – December 30

• 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

How much does camp cost?

• Sign up a week before the camp day for a discount

• $39 for residents, $58 for non-residents

• Can sign up for individual day or all days.

Question 4: What happens at these camps?

• Park District supplies a snack

• Please pack a lunch

How do people register?

• UrbanaParks.org/register

• Call (217) 367-1544