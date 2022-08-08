Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Learn more about the environment and how even the little things can help you ‘go green.’ Savannah Donovan is the Environmental Program Manager joins us with details about Climate Action Week, beginning August 22 at Anita Purves (purr-VISS) Nature Center.

Find out more at: https://www.urbanaparks.org/about-us/green-initiatives/

Or all: (217) 384-4062

Most events will be held at Crystal Lake Park (not at the Anita Purves Nature Center).