Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Vice President of Urbana Neighborhood Connection Center, Otis Williams, joins us to discuss upcoming opportunities to support their mission.

The Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center plays a vital role in the lives of more than 50 unique and talented K-12 students in Urbana Public School District #116.

Every school day, from the time the school bell rings until 5:30pm, each UNCC learner is provided a nutritious meal, help with their homework from staff and peer mentors and the opportunity to participate in a wide array of enrichment activities, including cutting-edge digital literacy education programming as well as exposure to role models from the community. We realize that many of our children come from some of the most underserved neighborhoods in our town and make it our mission to bridge both gaps in academic achievement and social inclusion.

We know our mentors and dedicated staff inspire and prepare children to create lives full of choices. They engage children creatively, emotionally, intellectually and physically, empowering them to explore and discover the opportunities in their lives.