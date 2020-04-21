Urbana holding virtual celebrations for Arbor Day and Earth Day

Urbana is a Tree City USA, meaning they maintain an urban forest and celebrate Arbor Day each year. However this year, given the current shelter in place situation, Urbana is celebrating Arbor Day a little differently.

The Urbana Park District, Wiley Elementary School, and the City of Urbana are putting together a video to share with our community. The video will consist of:

○ An up close look at a tree planting done at Wiley School, accompanied by a lesson on trees from one of their educators.

○ A proclamation from the Mayor.

○ And a compilation of photos from community members with their favorite tree in their yard or neighborhood.

On April 24th, you can watch the video on Urbanaparks.org.

Then on Earth Day, Wednesday April 22 from noon-12:15, Urbana Parks is asking people to emerge from their homes for 15 minutes. This could mean going on your front porch, balcony, sidewalk, or yard. During that time you can wave at your neighbors, play an instrument, make a sign…it’s up to you. All while staying physically distant.

For more information about the event and ways to be involve, simply visit: cuearthday2020.wixsite.com/event.