Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)



Urbana High School has one of the oldest continually active Thespian troupes in the country. We produce two full length musicals and one play each year.

Bring it On will be performed at Urbana High School’s Cobb Auditorium

May 4-6 at 7:00pm and May 7 at 2:00pm.

TICKETS are $5 for K-12 students and $10 for adults. This production is recommended for audience members age 13+ Tickets may be purchased in advance HERE.

Cast featured on CiLiving:

Jennifer Heaton (Director)

Ameriah Lockett (Actor, Danielle)

V Bechtel (Actor, Campbell)