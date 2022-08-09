Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Urbana Free Library is holding a Jedi Training Camp where kids can dress up as their favorite Star Wars character and practice their Jedi skills.

We’ll have an obstacle course, practice Jedi levitation with a ping pong ball, make a craft, and more!

Here’s a link to the program in our calendar (https://urbanafreelibrary.libnet.info/event/6890560 ). The program is on Friday, August 19 from 3:00-4:00 p.m. in the Library’s Lewis Auditorium.

The Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

Urbana, IL 61801

217-367-4057