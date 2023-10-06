Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Downtown Urbana is about to come alive with the first-ever Urbana Fall Fusion Festival, brought to you by 40 North and the Urbana Arts & Culture Program. On October 7th from 4-8pm, this free event promises to be an exciting fusion of fall fun.

Attendees can explore a variety of activities, indulge in food, appreciate art, and enjoy live music. Get ready for photo opportunities, professional pumpkin carving, and much more. The streets will be adorned with pumpkins, and downtown businesses will offer food specials, retail sales, and art displays.

The festival will kick off with DJ Silkee, followed by Wildwood String Band and the energetic 90s/soul/hip-hop cover band New Souls. The event promises a diverse range of music and video art performances.

Family-Friendly FuBring the kids for balloon art, bubbles, caricatures, face painting, craft stations, and more. Experience live window painting, featured artists, and food specials throughout downtown businesses.

This is just a taste of what’s in store at the Urbana Fall Fusion Festival. For a full list of activities, pick up a map at the Busey Bank parking lot on October 7th from 4-8pm.