Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)

The Odd Fellows often raise money and awareness for charitable causes in Tuscola and beyond. Our annual Odd Market raises money for our organization so that we can then assist our community. We have raised money for a variety of organizations like Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue, Douglas County Summer Meals Program, Camp New Hope, Children’s Advocacy Center, Sam Food Pantry, Children’s Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois, and more.

This is Tuscola GSA’s 2nd annual color run and pancake breakfast to help support the Tuscola High School GSA Club. This is thier first drag show this year. We have raised money for Rise Behavioral Health for suicide prevention. We organized a successful first 5k color run/walk to add to our scholarship fund.

I think there is a lot of charitable things that exist in Tusocola and the surrounding area that need help and the Odd Fellows Lodge flexibility and openess make us a unique organization here to assist others. The Tuscola Gay Straight Alliance is a growing group at Tuscola high School and partnering with them this year is a wonderful way to support youth in our area. There is no other group that exists in Tuscola or our county supporting LGBTQ+ youth besides the GSA.



The Tuscola GSA Booster club is to support the Tuscola High School GSA club. They aim for all students to feel safe and secure We will be fundraising and supporting them and promoting equality within the community.

Saturday, June 18th will be full of activity:

5K Color Run / Walk 6:30 Registration / 7:30 AM Race

Pancake Breakfast 8:00 AM

Odd Market 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Drag Show 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Come to the Tuscola Community Building on June 18th and don’t miss out!

Odd Market will have a variety of vendors including artist, makers, designers, vintage sellers, tarrot readings and more! Highway Heatburn Foodtruck will be on hand during the market.

Tuscola Odd Fellows Lodge #316

110 W. Sale St 2nd floor, Tuscola IL 61953



