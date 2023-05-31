Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

People are always amazed the first time they walk into the Virginia Theatre auditorium. It is an ornate, 100 year old theatre of both stage shows and movies. It has one of the biggest movie screens in the area and a state-of-the-art concert sound system.

Virginia Theatre audiences have enjoyed such a huge variety of performances. Performers like: ZZ Top, Lily Tomlin, Second City, George Thorogood, and silent films with organ accompaniment…and so many more shows and events.

When it comes to movies, the Virginia is a huge, old-school, movie palace. When it comes to live concerts, it’s a very intimate and great sounding venue and there isn’t a bad seat in the house. So many different types of shows have been performed on this stage from vaudeville to international superstars of music and comedy, as well as local talent from children’s dance to local theatre.

The Virginia Theatre is a 100-year performance space and movie palace with a 52-foot-wide movie screen and a brand-new state-of-the-art concert sound system. It is an intimate space that has been renovated to be resemble its 1921 glory. It has hosted famous vaudeville performers, rock bands, improve comedy tours and so much more.

Upcoming concerts:

Pat Metheny in concert – Friday, June 16 – Pat Metheny is a legendary jazz guitarist that has won 20 Grammy’s over 12 different categories.

Lyle Lovett and his large band – Friday, June 23

The Two Popes (2019) – Tonight (Wed 5/31) this movie is part of our Arthouse Experience Film Series





Virginia Theatre

217-356-9063

The Virginia Theatre

203 W. Park Ave.

Champaign, IL 61820