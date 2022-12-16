Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

DECA Improvements specializes in roof replacements, remodels, gutters & windows, construction, concrete pours, painting, power washing, and more. It’s a full service construction and improvement business that can serve people in a variety of ways,

DECA is locally owned and operated + offers many more services that most companies of its kind can provide.

Want to give someone the BEST gift this Christmas!?! How about a NEW ROOF?? Enter a deserving friend or family member into the DECA “Up on the Housetop” Roof Giveaway and they just might win!!

To nominate yourself or someone (or yourself), please use this form. Nominations will close on December 20th! https://forms.gle/c8GUhSJYdGa4w1Jq8

The “Up on the Housetop” Roof Giveaway is taking place now. It is an annual giveaway done at Christmas time to bless someone in need in our community. We ask for nominations of people who are in need of a new roof but cannot afford to pay for one. The giveaway includes up to 30 squares free (the size of an average roof) and features GAF Timberline HDZ Shingles (which come with a lifetime warranty) in the winner’s color of choice.

DECA recently partnered with Dick Butler Roofing, which has been in service in our community for over 30 years, is now a division of DECA Improvements.

http://www.decaimprovements.com

DECA Improvements

2611 W Springfield Ave Champaign