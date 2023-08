Decatur, Ill (WCIA)

In the heart of rural living, one remarkable woman is redefining what it means to be a mother, a farmer, and a fitness enthusiast. Meet Amanda Nigg, our Farm Fit Momma, a force of nature who seamlessly blends the demands of tending the land with her dedication to a healthy lifestyle. This Farm Fit Momma proves that the farm can be a place of both nurturing crops and nurturing oneself.

Follow Amanda Nigg’s on Instagram @farmfitmomma