Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If you’re searching for a delightful and straightforward craft that also hones your calligraphy skills, you’re in for a treat! In today’s Creative Corner, Amanda Plotner joins us to unveil an exciting project that combines the joys of creativity with the art of calligraphy.

1. Penmanship ≠ Calligraphy Success

2. Start from the Basics

3. Discover Your Unique Style

4. Embrace Daily Lettering Challenges

5. Join a Supportive Community

Incorporate these tips into your creative exploration of calligraphy and watch as your skills flourish. Remember, calligraphy is not just about beautiful letters; it’s about the joy of creation and the satisfaction of personal growth. Happy crafting!