Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Today, the spotlight shines on the University of Illinois Community Credit Union. With a resolute commitment to their mission, #DoMoreGood, Sheri Shannon, Director of Partnership Programs, and Liz Welch, Partnership Program Liaison, embody the values of community support, aiming to be a guiding light for their members.

The University of Illinois Community Credit Union is hosting an insightful webinar, “The Psychology of Spending,” on Thursday, October 19th. The event aims to uncover the mysteries of spending behavior, highlighting the significance of understanding the underlying motivations. Notably, the webinar will explore the intricate interplay of emotions and values in shaping our spending patterns. Join Emily Harmon, a distinguished Family and Consumer Sciences Educator from the U of I Extension Office, in unraveling the fascinating psychology of spending.

As a premier banking entity in the area, the University of Illinois Community Credit Union stands out with its top-ranking banking app and widespread accessibility across Champaign, McLean, and Vermilion Counties. With a network of over 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, they cater to the needs of hard-working consumers, ensuring convenience and support wherever life takes them.

Stay connected with the University of Illinois Community Credit Union’s initiatives and updates via their website www.uoficreditunion.org, and don’t miss out on the informative webinar! Connect with them on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram for the latest updates and tips on managing your finances effectively.