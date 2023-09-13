Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

When it comes to unleashing your creativity, there are no bounds, especially when you have the right materials at your fingertips. Scrapbook paper is one such versatile tool that can be used for more than just scrapbooking. In today’s Creative Corner feature, we introduce you to the endless possibilities of 12×12 scrapbook paper available at the Idea Store.

Our expert, Ruta Rauber, is here to showcase the incredible potential of scrapbook paper by transforming it into various containers that can serve as gift boxes, party favors, treat holders, and more for a wide range of occasions. Ruta’s innovative projects will not only inspire your creative side but also help you discover a world ‘Beyond the Scrapbook Page.’

Idea Store has some exciting announcements and opportunities for you to get involved:

1. Newsletter: Stay updated with everything at the Idea Store by subscribing to our newsletter. It’s the hub for information on sales, events, fundraisers, calls for donations, and employment opportunities. Subscribe here

2. 13th Birthday Fundraiser – $13 for 13: We’re celebrating our 13th birthday with a special fundraiser. Join us by donating just $13 to support the store as we enter our Terrific Teens. Your contribution can help us upgrade technology and increase our capacity for donations.

3. Fundraising Volunteers: We are looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our fundraising committee. Help us make a difference in the community by supporting various initiatives.

4. Grant Writing Volunteers: If you have a knack for grant writing, we want you! Join our grant writing committee and work alongside dedicated volunteers and professionals to secure funding for our projects.

Lastly, if you’re reading this before the 14th of this month, we’ve been nominated for Common Ground’s round-up program. Your vote can make a significant impact. Customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at the register, and the funds go to a different nonprofit every month. If selected, we plan to use the funds to upgrade our technology, enabling us to offer a series of classes and tutorials on our website, as well as improving our checkout experience for increased customer satisfaction.

At the Idea Store, creativity knows no limits, and your support can help us continue to inspire and empower the community. Join us in this journey of exploration, innovation, and giving back.