Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Aimee Hearn and Brianna Huff, student organizers of the annual Veterinary Medicine Open House, join us with details on this year’s Open House will be held on Sunday, October 2, from 10 am to 4 pm, at 2001 S. Lincoln Ave. in Urbana.

Open House is a free annual event put on by more than 350 current veterinary students. There will be more than 40 exhibits and demonstrations to see, with lots of live animals, from hawks to horses, fish, snakes, cows and more!





















This event is great for kids and animal lovers of all ages. Aspiring veterinarians can attend a session about getting into veterinary school.

For more information, see: https://vetmed.illinois.edu/veterinary-students/open-house10/