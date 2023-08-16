Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Whether you’re a student, a working professional, or a retiree, the University of Illinois Community Credit Union stands as a testament to the value of financial partnerships that go beyond the ordinary. Through their accessible services, commitment to education, and innovative solutions, they are truly living up to their Motto of Do.More.Good., making a positive impact on the lives of their members and the communities they serve.

The University of Illinois Community Credit Union has made it their mission to be accessible to the hard-working consumers they serve. Operating with a keen understanding that modern life demands convenience, they have risen to the challenge with the #1 digital banking app in the area. This digital solution empowers their members to manage their finances on-the-go, ensuring that the demands of today’s fast-paced world are met seamlessly.

Beyond their exceptional banking services, the University of Illinois Community Credit Union is deeply invested in helping their members achieve financial success. Their upcoming Back to School, Back to Savings webinar, scheduled for August 16th at 6 pm, is a prime example of their commitment to financial education. This informative session promises to share valuable money-saving tips, ensuring that the school year is not only successful but also budget-friendly.

For more information about their services, upcoming events, and how you can join this exceptional financial community, visit http://www.uoficreditunion.org or call 217.278.7700.