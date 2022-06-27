Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Read. Talk. Play. Everyday! is a community-wide initiative to provide preschool-aged children (0-5) and their families with opportunities and resources for reading, talking, and playing, every day so they can enter kindergarten ready for success.

The importance of reading, talking and playing with the young children in your care

Getting kids ready for Kindergarten is a big issue facing families in CU and often, when they’re not ready for Kindergarten, they never catch up. The earlier caregivers start reading, talking and playing with their little ones the more ready they will be and that means success in school and in life.

The United Way brings anyone and everyone who has anything to do with the health and well being of little ones to the table for our Kindergarten Readiness Goal Team.














