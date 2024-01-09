TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — United Prairie is driving innovation in the agronomy landscape. Today, we are joined by Kyle Meece, the Agronomy Manager spearheading United Prairie’s commitment to excellence. As proud sponsors of our segment, we explore their mission, values, and the exciting details surrounding the upcoming United Prairie Winter Agronomy meeting.

United Prairie’s mission is clear – creating lasting partnerships that enhance productivity. Grounded in dedication, teamwork, and a growth mindset, their journey has seen remarkable growth over the last decade.

United Prairie is excited to announce the upcoming United Prairie Winter Agronomy meeting. “It’s not just an event; it’s a gathering of minds focused on advancing agriculture in our community,” says Kyle. “Our goal is to promote this event and highlight the valuable research that goes into making it a success.”

United Prairie is not just a business but a community supporter, actively involved in supporting Illinois FFA and local communities. To learn more about United Prairie and their upcoming Winter Agronomy meeting visit them at http://www.unitedprairie.com.

