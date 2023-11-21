Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)
Outdoor heated dome dining experience on beautiful Lake Sara in Effingham, Illinois
Pinky’s is a destination restaurant that customers from states far away travel to visit.
Locally owned and operated with an amazing staff who truly love Pinky’s and its customers.
Pinky’s is traditionally a seasonal summer destination restaurant that offers something for everyone. This year we reopened with 12 heated Domes to provide a unique outdoor dining experience waterfront on beautiful Lake Sara in Effingham, IL.
We provide a unique dining experience for any type of occasion!!
We are a one of a kind restaurant who is writing its own book on a unique outdoor dining experience
Pinky’s will continue to offer The Domes experience as long as Mother Nature will allow us to operate. We are a 100 percent open-air waterfront restaurant that has installed 12 Heated Domes on our deck. Reservations are accepted by calling (217) 868-2628.
Pinky’s ~The Domes at Pinky’s
Business/Organization Address
8726 E. Marine Rd.
Effingham, IL. 62401
Website
http://www.pinkysatlakesara.com