Outdoor heated dome dining experience on beautiful Lake Sara in Effingham, Illinois

Pinky’s is a destination restaurant that customers from states far away travel to visit.

Locally owned and operated with an amazing staff who truly love Pinky’s and its customers.

Pinky’s is traditionally a seasonal summer destination restaurant that offers something for everyone. This year we reopened with 12 heated Domes to provide a unique outdoor dining experience waterfront on beautiful Lake Sara in Effingham, IL.

We provide a unique dining experience for any type of occasion!!

We are a one of a kind restaurant who is writing its own book on a unique outdoor dining experience

Pinky’s will continue to offer The Domes experience as long as Mother Nature will allow us to operate. We are a 100 percent open-air waterfront restaurant that has installed 12 Heated Domes on our deck. Reservations are accepted by calling (217) 868-2628.

Pinky’s ~The Domes at Pinky’s

8726 E. Marine Rd.

Effingham, IL. 62401

http://www.pinkysatlakesara.com