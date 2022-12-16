Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

There’s a unique giving opportunity to help support the Wildlife Medical Clinic at the University of Illinois. Examples would be sponsor a day, adopt an ambassador, or a simple monetary donation. The care the clinic provides is thanks to supporters in the community.

Stay up to date with their website, Facebook page, and monthly e-newsletter as opportunities to engage with the WMC & see what they are up to.

The Wildlife Medical Clinic accepts ill, injured, or orphaned wildlife (except for skunks and bats) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Upon presentation, the animals are triaged and then assigned to a team of 8-10 volunteers (generally veterinary students) who are responsible for treating the patient.

The primary goal in treating wild animals is to help animals recover to a state in which they can be released into the wild. Wild animals must be 100% before being released into the wild in order for them to hunt or forage for food, as well as stay out of danger.

If you have a question or concern about a wild animal, please call: (217) 244-1195