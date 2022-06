Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ever wonder how a robot would be at making a latte? A local coffee shop is putting artificial intelligence to the test and CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian went to check it out.

Yummy Future is a UIUC start-up which has officially launched on Green Street as a robotic coffee shop. YF’s innovative take on automation ushers in a new age of technology that affects not only the coffee industry, but every aspect of our lives.