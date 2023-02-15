Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

What is a credit score and why should I care? That’s what Certified Financial Coaches, Susan Toalson McGinty and Sheri Shannon, are here to break down.

http://uoficreditunion.org

How can UICCU offer such low loan rates? How can UICCU offer such high savings rates?

Financial Wellness Webinar Thursday, February 16th at 6pm

Topic: Credit Score

Join us from the comfort of your coach! Register with the QR code

And Susan is part of the Champaign-Urbana She Said Project coming up on February 25, 2023! Be sure to check her out!

University of Illinois Community Credit Union

Champaign, Urbana, Campus and now in Danville and Bloomington-Normal