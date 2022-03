Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The University of Illinois Department of Aerospace Engineering and African American Studies are collaborating to showcase the Tuskegee Airmen during an upcoming film and discussion. We caught up on the milestone the month of March symbolizes in history and how you can be sure to participate in this event!

Tuskegee Airmen – Film & Panel Discussion

Friday, March 25th from 6pm to 8:30pm

NCSA Auditorium – 1205 W. Clark St.