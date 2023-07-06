Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The College of Veterinary Medicine’s South Clinic has recently been designated as a Cat Friendly Practice . Dr. Gene Pavlovsky, director of the College of Vet Med South Clinic and head of the primary care service for dogs and cats, explains what that means for your Furever Family.

Cat Friendly Practices® take extra steps to provide the best care and experience for you and your cat. These practices demonstrate gentle handling methods, provide a feline-friendly environment, and have the appropriate equipment to treat feline patients.

The Cat Friendly Practice Program is a certification that was developed by the American Association of Feline Practitioners and the International Society for Feline Medicine to elevate care for cats by enhancing the environment and experience, as well as reducing stress for the cat, caregiver, and also the entire veterinary team.

U of I Veterinary Medicine South Clinic is the only practice designated a Cat Friendly Practice within a 50-mile radius of Champaign-Urbana.

