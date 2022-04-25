Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The University of Illinois School of Music will celebrate its 125th anniversary from April 29 to May

1, 2022, with a weekend of special concerts that demonstrate the talent and range of its

students, faculty, alumni, and community performers.

Concerts in Smith Memorial Hall are free and do not require advance tickets. Audience

members must wear masks and be prepared to show proof of vaccination.

To purchase tickets for the concerts in Krannert Center, please visit here.

Krannert Center requires audience members to wear masks, and to show proof of vaccination in

order to receive a wrist band prior to entering the concert. To view the full concert listings on the web, please visit Krannert Center.

School of Music University of Illinois 125 Years – Some key highlights:

• Illinois Bands are among the elite historic band programs of the world. Our alumni

feature prominently in both the school and collegiate band worlds.

• The University of Illinois has historically been a forerunner in music and audio

technology. As early as the 1920s, Professor of Electrical Engineering Joseph Tykociner

was one of the first researchers to place sound on film. In a series of firsts in the 1950s,

Professor Lejaren Hiller established the Experimental Music Studio, the first of its kind

in the world. With Leonard Isaacson, Hiller used the first computer built and owned by

a U.S. university (ILLIAC 1) to compose one of the first substantial pieces of music to be

written algorithmically — The Illiac Suite of 1957 — and with Robert A. Baker, Hiller

developed one of the first music composition computer languages.

• In 2017, the School of Music was the first institution in the Midwest to offer a Bachelor

of Science degree in Music and Computer Science (CS+ Music).

• Paul Rolland was the first to use science-based research to consider the role of

movement in the acquisition of stringed-instrument performance technique. His

methods and materials are still relevant and highly influential almost 50 years later.

• Our graduate program in Choral Music, founded by Harold Decker in 1950, was the first

to offer a doctoral degree in choral conducting.

• Over the past decade over 22 million dollars has been invested in capital

improvements, renovation, and restoration of the Music Building and Smith Memorial

Hall.

• Krannert Center for the Performing Arts was dedicated on April 19, 1969. To this day it

continues to serve as a cultural engine and focal point for both academic programs in

Music, Theatre and Dance, as well as for the Urbana-Champaign community at large.

• At nearly 75 years in existence, Illinois Summer Youth Music (ISYM) has remained a

regional and even national leader in the summer camp experience for youth.

Innovations include the addition of camps for Rock Band, Hip-Hop, Black Chorus,

Composition, and Music Technology.

• In just three days of performances, over 20 concerts and recitals will represent every area

of the School. From student recitals and studio recitals, to large ensembles.

• Featured performances include:

o UISO, Oratorio Society, and Chamber Singers, April 30, 7:30 PM, Foellinger

Great Hall

• Johannes Brahms: Ein deutsches Requiem

• Program also includes a special performance of Four Spirituals arranged

by Professor Taylor and performed by Dr. Ollie Watts Davis and the

Jupiter String Quartet

o Illinois Wind Symphony and Wind Orchestra, May 1, 3 PM, Foellinger Great Hall

• Program features many audience favorites: Festive Overture and Holst’s

First Suite in E-Flat

o New Awakenings II – The Movement Revisited, May 1, 7:30 PM, COLWELL

PLAYHOUSE

• Featuring Christian McBride and his composition “The Movement

Revisited – A Musical Portrait of Four Icons”

• The piece pays tribute to Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, and

Martin Luther King Jr

• McBride and the musicians who are joining him will be here most of the

week of April 25th to work with SoM students in masterclasses and

workshops

Birthday cake reception: Saturday, April 30 after Brahms Requiem and Repertory Jazz

Orchestra.