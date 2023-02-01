Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

U of I free tax help program to open February 1

The University of Illinois’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which offers FREE tax assistance to low-income (gross income less than $60K), elderly, disabled, and limited English speaking taxpayers will open on February 1, 2023.

To participate in the program, please bring identification and tax documents (see list of what to bring)

Every taxpayer and their spouse must come to Salt & Light in Urbana to drop off and pick up their documents. Both must bring a photo ID.

Social security cards (or ITIN letters) for the taxpayer, spouse, and all dependents

All tax documents such as Form W-2 and Form 1099

Form 1098-T for all college students

Bank routing and account number (if you would like direct deposit of your refund)

to Salt & Light (1819 Philo Road, Urbana) during VITA drop-off hours. No appointment is necessary. During this visit, a trained volunteer will conduct a brief interview, verify your identity, and scan relevant tax documents to a secure folder. Following your visit, students from the Department of Accountancy at Gies College of Business, trained through the IRS VITA program, will prepare your tax return.

VITA Drop-off Hours (Salt & Light, 1819 Philo Road, Urbana)

Tuesday: 1-7 pm

Wednesday-Saturday: 1-5 pm

No drop-offs on Sunday or Monday

Graduate accounting students, who are especially interested in tax, will be preparing the tax returns. Instructor of Accountancy Mandi Alt, who brings more than 20 years of tax experience, will once again guide the program alongside seven other Gies faculty members.

For more information, go to https://giesbusiness.illinois.edu/accountancy/vita-program and type “VITA” in the search box or visit via the direct link. Questions? Call 217-300-4784 or email vita@business.illinois.edu.