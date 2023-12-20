URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Ryan Pankau, Horticulture Educator from the University of Illinois Extension joins us to inspire future gardens. They are offering Master Gardener and Master Naturalist Training courses that will be offered in new in-person formats this year.

The course consists of 60 hrs of instruction on a variety of topics related to each program. It prepares folks to become Master Gardener/Naturalist volunteers and participate in our wide array of community projects. There is no prior experience needed but even experienced gardeners/naturalists will learn new things and find the subject matter interesting.

The course is taught by local experts in the field from the University of Illinois, Illinois Natural History Survey, local park district managers and forest preserve district managers as well as other partner organizations and experienced Master Gardeners/Naturalists.

They’ve redesigned both courses to include much less lecture and much more field instruction and hands-on learning. We have also adjusted the timing of the course to better accommodate field activities.

The Master Gardener Training will begin in early February and meet on Wednesday as well, wrapping up in August. The course does not meet every week.

The Master Naturalist training will start the last week of March and meet on Wednesdays, wrapping up in September. It does not meet every week.

To apply for training, see the following links…..

Master Gardener: https://go.illinois.edu/CCMGTraining

Master Naturalist: https://go.illinois.edu/ECIMNTraining

Pre-training interviews will begin as early as January, so get your application in now.