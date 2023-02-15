Champaign, IL (WCIA) We might be several weeks away from Spring, but it’s not too early to dig into your garden plans. U of I Extension Horticulture Educator Ryan Pankau shares ways to plan now.

Ryan talks about the importance of crop rotation and using seed from last year. You will find more details from Ryan’s recent blog. Also, the U of I Extension talks about when to plant or start seeds for the various vegetable crops.

The Extension is hosting a webinar series “2023 Grow Great Vegetables” starting February 28th and ending April 18th. More information and registration is available on the Extension’s website.

To plan your vegetable garden this year, check out “Vegetable Garden in the Midwest” book here.