Gays, Ill. (WCIA)
Two Story Outhouse Festival in the village of Gays Saturday August 13
The Johnny Loo Small Engine Parade
10am
Parade route will start at Vine and head East to Elm Street rounding the curve and ending at North 1st and Oak Street.
Small Engine Parade
Bicycles
Motorcyle
ATV Side by Side, 4 wheeler
golf cars
Riding Lawn Mowers
2022 Two Story Outhouse Festival Car Show
There’s 6 classes Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Imports, Motorcycles & Trucks 1st-3rd trophies in each class.
5 fabricated speciality trophies
(old used car parts)
Best paint
Best engine
Best interior
Committee’s Choice
Last speciality trophy will be given by and donated by fabricator David Bowling from Windsor Bowling Fab & Slab fabrication
Best Rat Rod (only award)
The other 4 speciality trophies are being donated by Harris Metal and Recycling in Mattoon we thank you all for your generous donations
