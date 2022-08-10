Gays, Ill. (WCIA)

Two Story Outhouse Festival in the village of Gays Saturday August 13

The Johnny Loo Small Engine Parade

10am

Parade route will start at Vine and head East to Elm Street rounding the curve and ending at North 1st and Oak Street.

Small Engine Parade

Bicycles

Motorcyle

ATV Side by Side, 4 wheeler

golf cars

Riding Lawn Mowers

2022 Two Story Outhouse Festival Car Show

There’s 6 classes Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Imports, Motorcycles & Trucks 1st-3rd trophies in each class.

5 fabricated speciality trophies

(old used car parts)

Best paint

Best engine

Best interior

Committee’s Choice

Last speciality trophy will be given by and donated by fabricator David Bowling from Windsor Bowling Fab & Slab fabrication

Best Rat Rod (only award)

The other 4 speciality trophies are being donated by Harris Metal and Recycling in Mattoon we thank you all for your generous donations

https://www.facebook.com/village.of.gays/

https://www.facebook.com/Two-Story-Outhouse-Festival-109733514766959/