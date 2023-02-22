Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Two Roads Wellness discusses their ability to assess your health risks and provide personalized recommendations.
We can offer you personalized recommendations through genetic testing and work with you to develop an action plan to address your health concerns.
Since we practice integrative health, we combine elements of conventional and functional medicine to provide the best care for our people we support.
we have exciting news in that our Danville office is moving to a bigger location to better serve Vermillion County. April 3, 2023 we open up at new location at: 3545 N. Vermilion St. Danville, IL
Two Roads Wellness Clinic
Danville Office
1101 E. Winter Avenue
Phone: (217) 651-6801
Champaign Office
3115 Village Office Place
Phone: (217) 531-4101
University Avenue Office
505 E. University Avenue Champaign, IL
Phone: (217) 607-2990
Mahomet Office
1002 Churchill Road, Suite 1
Phone: (217) 655-4993