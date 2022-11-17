Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

During this segment we are talking about mental health in kids and teens.

Our mental health therapists work with all ages, and we see individuals or parents and children.

We are an integrative health clinic, so we directly address the mind/body connection and look to find the root cause of an issue verses just treating the symptoms.

With a variety of complementary services, we have a lot of options for clients to utilize in their healing and treatment.

Two Roads Wellness Clinic

505 E. University Avenue

Champaign, Illinois

https://www.tworoadswellnessclinic.com/