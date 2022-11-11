Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Before taking The Fischer Theatre stage in Danville, Tayla Lynn shares what people will experience at the show.

Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have country music in their blood. The grandchildren of famed duo Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, the two have taken to the road to honor their grandparents in an intimate evening of music and storytelling. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have seen great success with their Tribute to Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty; going into their second year together, the duo already has at least two dozen tour dates set throughout much of North America and Canada.

Through their memories of Memaw and Poppy, as they call their grandparents, the show takes on the quality of a family get together, and it often feels more like one is on the front porch with guitars and old family hymns than it does a concert. It is a fascinating opportunity to see two of country musics greatest legends through their grandchildren’s eyes. The high-energy, heartfelt show highlights not only the bond Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty had as best friends and musical partners, but the unique bond Tayla and Tre have formed through years of an intertwined family history and their own musical relationship.