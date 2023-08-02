Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Twin City Theatre Company is proud to present “My Little Titus Andronicus,” a unique production that combines the sparkly pep of My Little Pony with the violent tragedy of Shakespeare’s classic play. The show, written by Don Zolidis, promises an unforgettable experience that will leave audiences both entertained and contemplative.

“My Little Titus Andronicus” will run on August 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 7:00 PM, with additional matinee performances on August 6 and 13 at 2:00 PM. The venue for the performances will be the University Laboratory High School, specifically the North Attic Theatre.

This irreverent romp promises to appeal to a diverse audience, including fans of My Little Pony, Shakespeare enthusiasts, and theater-goers looking for a fresh and unconventional take on a classic tragedy. Audiences can expect an engaging blend of magical friendships and the harsh realities of nobility in a polluted world.

For more information and ticket bookings, interested individuals can visit the Twin City Theatre Company’s website at http://www.twincitytheatreco.org. Don’t miss this enchanting and thought-provoking production that brings together two seemingly disparate worlds in a delightful theatrical experience.