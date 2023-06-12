Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The second show of Twin City Theatre Company’s season this year is The Curious Case of Covingston Manor, and original play written and directed by Mia-belle Shannon. It is about seven people who meet at a mansion of their close friend. When he turns up dead, each of them is a suspect. Could it be the young girl looking to escape her father’s shadow? What about the young businessman doing whatever he can to make it on the map? Or how about the poor widowed wife? Maybe even a member of the house staff! The only thing we know for sure is that everyone is a suspect, with a piece of the story to tell; a piece of the story that will reveal the Curious Case at Covingston Manor.

Twin City Theatre Company’s Stars of Tomorrow production is an entirely student run show from the cast through the production team. Chandra started the program as a way to give students from middle school to college level a place where they can grow and experiment in their craft outside of a school setting.

Chandra started the Stars of Tomorrow program through Twin City Theatre Company in 2018. It is entirely student run, the cast, staff, and design team are entirely made up of students from middle school – college ages. Even our playwright, Mia-belle Shannon, is a student this year!

The Curious Case of Covingston Manor will be presented on June 16th, 17th, 23rd, and 24th at 7:00pm and the 18th and 25th at 2:00pm. All performances will be at the Parkland College Second Stage Theatre. Online ticket purchased is recommended. Links to buy tickets are on our website and Facebook page. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Tickets: https://twincitytheatreco.seatyourself.biz/

Twin City Theatre Company

217-714-2596

2001 N Mattis Ave

P.O. Box 6383

Champaign, Il 61821

http://www.twincitytheatreco.org