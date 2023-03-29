Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Twin City Theatre Company is a registered not-for-profit organization. Our mission is to present theatrical works that promote different people and cultures. We specialize in small cast shows that will entertain our audiences while possible also giving them something to think about and discuss after the show.

Our most frequent question is “Where are you located?” And we have an exciting new answer to that. After losing our performance space at the former SoDo Theatre (now The Axe Bar), we are happy to announce our new home at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center, located in the old Post Office north of Lincoln Square. We have worked with the staff at IMC to renovate their stage and have future plans to improve the lighting and sound capabilities.

Twin City Theatre Company

2177142596

2001 N Mattis Ave Unit 6383

Champaign IL 61826