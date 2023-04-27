Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Twin City Theatre Company is a theatre company specializing in small cast plays that represent various voices, cultures, and identities.

We are kicking off our 2023 season with “Leaving Iowa”, a play about a man travelling back to Iowa to bury his father’s ashes, and reminiscing about road trips take by his family in the past. Along the way, he encounters some interesting characters. It is funny and sentimental at the same time. Audience members will recognize and remember their own trips.

We specialize in small cast plays. Our new home at the Independent Media Center has limited space for sets and cast, so we must choose our shows very carefully and design them with these restrictions in mind.

Leaving Iowa will be presented in April 28, 28, and May 5, 6 at 7:30 PM, and April 30 and May 7 at 2:00 PM. Online ticket purchased is recommended. Links to buy tickets are on our website and Facebook page. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Twin City Theatre Company

217-714-2596

2001 N Mattis Ave Unit 6383

Champaign IL 61826

http://www.twincitytheatreco.org