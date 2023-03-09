Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)

The Tuscola FFA Alumni is a group of community members who understand the value of ag education and the vast opportunities that await high school students in the agriculture industry. Our mission is to support the Tuscola High School Agriculture program and FFA Chapter. We provide senior scholarships, pay for students to attend State & National Conventions, purchase supplies for the greenhouse and the classroom, pay fees for students to attend leadership conferences and purchase official dress blue jackets. All of these activities provide personal growth and develop valuable leadership skills. Besides the monetary contribution, we help build the foundation for agriculture students through mentoring.

The Tuscola FFA Alumni has been hosting a Chili Supper & Pie Auction for over 22 years. All monies raised stay local to support the Tuscola HIgh School FFA Chapter and agriculture curriculum.

Our 22nd annual Pie Auction & Chili Supper is Saturday March 11th. The Chili Supper starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs up to the start of the auction – 7:00 p.m. Our menu includes piping hot chili generously donated by Ta’ Carbon (local restaurant), baked potato bar, hot dogs, cornbread & desserts. Supper is by donation. The auction starts at 7:00 p.m. and will feature 21 homemade pies baked by local alumni, chapter officers and supporters. Throughout the evening we will be giving away very nice garden-related door prizes; including, a garden cart. The auction is the highlight of the evening with pies bringing in lots of dollars. This year in conjunction with the auction we are having 2 pie in the face challenges – the first is between the Mayor of Tuscola Dan Kleiss and Councilman Alan Shoemaker. Whoever has the MOST money in his jar will get a pie in the face by the other. The second challenge is your own Jacob Dickey (a former FFA member himself) has graciously volunteered to receive a pie in the face IF we raise $1000 before the start of the auction. If you would like to see Jacob be the recipient of a pie in the face, you can help us reach our goal by donating to the Tuscola FFA Alumni through our PayPal at TuscolailFFAalumni@gmail.com or reach out to our group on Facebook at Tuscola FFA Alumni.

The Tuscola Alumni has been in existence since reinstatement of the Tuscola High School Ag program back in 2002. Many of our members have been with us since the beginning. We are a diverse group; coming from multiple sectors of the community. You don’t have to have been an FFA member to be an alumni!

