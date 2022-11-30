Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest chef, Colleen Hatton, is back with a dish perfect for all of your holiday leftovers.
Turkey Cordon Bleu Casserole
- 2 C Dried Elbow Macaroni
- 3 C Cream of Chicken Soup
- 1 1/2 C Milk
- 1/2 C Parmesan Cheese
- 1 t. Prepared Mustard
- 1 t. Paprika
- 1/2 t. Dried Rosemary
- 1/4 t. Dried Sage
- 1/4 t. Garlic Powder
- 2 C Cubed Turkey
- 2 C Cubed Ham
- 2 C Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
- 1 Sleeve of Ritz Crackers- Crushed
Preheat the oven to 350°. Cook macaroni in boiling water until al dente.
While pasta is cooking, whisk together soup, milk, Parmesan cheese, mustard and seasonings. Stir in turkey, ham and mozzarella cheese.
Drain macaroni; add to soup mixture and toss to combine. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish or 8 greased 8-oz. ramekins. Sprinkle with crushed crackers. Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, 25-30 minutes.