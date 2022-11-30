Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef, Colleen Hatton, is back with a dish perfect for all of your holiday leftovers.

Turkey Cordon Bleu Casserole

2 C Dried Elbow Macaroni

3 C Cream of Chicken Soup

1 1/2 C Milk

1/2 C Parmesan Cheese

1 t. Prepared Mustard

1 t. Paprika

1/2 t. Dried Rosemary

1/4 t. Dried Sage

1/4 t. Garlic Powder

2 C Cubed Turkey

2 C Cubed Ham

2 C Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

1 Sleeve of Ritz Crackers- Crushed

Preheat the oven to 350°. Cook macaroni in boiling water until al dente.

While pasta is cooking, whisk together soup, milk, Parmesan cheese, mustard and seasonings. Stir in turkey, ham and mozzarella cheese.

Drain macaroni; add to soup mixture and toss to combine. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish or 8 greased 8-oz. ramekins. Sprinkle with crushed crackers. Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, 25-30 minutes.