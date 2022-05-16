Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tuesday Markets beginning tomorrow in Downtown Champaign from 3 to 6pm.

Learn how to make a delicious asparagus quiche with local herbs and a homemade hazelnut crust that highlights special perennial crops that can be grown here in Illinois.

UPCOMING EVENT:

Common Ground Food Co-op staff member and local food educator, Sarah Buckman will share tips on how to make a unique savory crust, fluffy quiche, and stories about local farms and perennial foods.

The virtual Zoom class on Saturday, May 28 from 2-3:30pm is free to attend and class participants have the option to preorder a class kit to make during the class with the instructor.

**Note: Preordered class kits can be picked up at the Co-op Friday, May 27 from 4-6pm.

Register Now! https://www.commonground.coop/asparagus-quiche-class

Funding for this class is provided in whole or in part by the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Illinois Specialty Crop Block Grant program, awarded to The Land Connection and in collaboration with Common Ground Food Co-op.

The Land Connection

206 N Randolph St.

Suite 400

Champaign, IL, 61820