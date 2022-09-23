Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

The Herschberger-Miller barn, that was originally constructed three miles west of Arthur, Illinois in 1879, was dismantled by Firmitas, formerly Trillium Dell Timber Works, in spring of 2022. The intricate process raised massive media coverage in the region because the barn was not only being removed from its original site, but, the 143-year structure was tagged, labeled, dismantled piece by piece, and will be relocated, refurbished, and rebuilt at its new home, Illinois Amish Heritage Center, located between Arcola and Arthur, on Illinois Route 133.

Various members of the board and descendants of Herschberger/Miller family will take their turn operating

the walk behind plow and the slip scrapper. Both female and male members can do it, (or at least pose

as though they were doing it!). Anna Herschberger, the great, granddaughter of Christian P. Herschberger, the original owner and builder of the barn, gives Grace tips on how to successfully operate a horse drawn slip scraper.