Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

EffingHAM-JAM and Kansas City BBQ Society State (KCBS) BBQ Championship July 22-23 in Downtown Effingham. This event is sponsored by Miller Lite/Coors Light/Blue Moon Light Sky/Topo Chico/Leinenkugel’s in cooperation with Koerner Distributor, Inc.

The weekend activities get underway on Friday evening at 5:30pm with judging & tastings* of the Hometown Throwdown Corporate Challenge where teams of amateur BBQ enthusiasts will compete for category trophies and a $250 cash price for the Grand Champion. This sets the stage for a weekend of great BBQ, music, food & beverage, and fun for the entire family.

Local band, The Troubadours, and one of Nashville’s finest rock and roll bands, Loose Lips, featuring Effingham’s own Myles Baker, are back for 2022 and will be on stage all evening for your entertainment pleasure.

Start your Saturday off by perusing the Effingham Farmers Market, indulging in a complimentary pancake breakfast sponsored by Continental Mills, and supporting our local food and non-food vendors.

We are delighted to bring back the Children’s Activity area sponsored by C.E.F.S. where all ages can enjoy face painting, an obstacle course, bean bag toss, crafts, Noah’s Ark petting zoo, and more fun-filled games. We are excited for the children to explore an Effingham Fire Department fire truck and Effingham Police Department police car.

The KCBS Professional Competition will get underway at 12pm with teams competing in a variety of delicious categories. Judging concludes at 2pm with the official KCBS awards ceremony wrapping up the day at 4pm.

Effingham County Chamber

903 N Keller Drive, Effingham, IL 62401