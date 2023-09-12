Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

As we gear up for a new school year and embrace the beauty of the upcoming fall season, why not explore some exciting new looks to make a statement? If you’re looking for a fresh and fun appearance, Tricoci University of Beauty Culture has you covered!

Tricoci University, located at 202 E. University Avenue, Urbana, IL 61801, is your go-to destination for all things beauty and wellness. They are experts in cosmetology, esthetics, barbering, nail technology, and more. What sets them apart is their commitment to empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the beauty and wellness industry.

Their programs offer hands-on training, personal growth, professional development, and even entrepreneurship skills. Tricoci University ensures that their graduates can not only meet but exceed industry expectations.

Here’s a glimpse of what they offer:

Cosmetology: Experience the most current, technically precise, and versatile education available in the field.

Esthetics: Build a secure foundation in understanding skin, its function, properties, and needs.

Barbering: Master styling, shaving, skin care, and barbershop management.

Nail Technology/Manicuring: Dive into a 600-hour curriculum covering advanced sterilization, nail treatment techniques, and business training.

Teacher Training: If you’re interested in teaching, Tricoci University provides a flexible schedule to “earn while you learn” to become an effective teacher.

To get a taste of their expertise and trendy back-to-school hairstyles, Tempest Golden, an Admission Advisor at Tricoci University, introduces us to four models.

Tricoci University’s teaching approach focuses on giving graduates the confidence and knowledge to provide cutting-edge services, increase revenue through up-selling, build strong client relationships, and uphold superior sanitation practices. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in their use of advanced educational materials, equipment, and facilities to provide an engaging learning experience.

Classes at Tricoci University start on September 18. If you’re ready to explore your passion for beauty and wellness, schedule an online tour today at Tricoci University and embark on a journey towards a vibrant and exciting career in the industry. Your future looks beautiful with Tricoci University!