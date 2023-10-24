Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready for a spooky fun evening at Witches Night Out on Thursday, October 26, in Downtown Decatur! Join Cass Concepts, and Prairie Commons Business Collective for an array of ghoulishly delightful activities.

Delight in the mystical atmosphere with engaging photo ops, immersive shopping experiences, and a host of bewitching attractions, including:

Explore unique handmade jewelry from YS Clay Jewelry Co and Pure Jes Energy

Browse exclusive clothing from Redeemed Made New

Indulge in specially blended loose-leaf teas from CommuniTea

Discover stunning, permanent jewelry pieces at The Jewelry Bar

Meet and greet the celebrated author and poet of “Ocean,” Anastasia Lindsey

Engage in the spirit of the night with enchanting activities, including Sand Candles in spooky Halloween jars presented by T Candles, available at prices ranging from $10 to $20, featuring varying sizes of jars.

Join the captivating magic show by Trenton Gunsolley and immerse yourself in the mesmerizing violin performance by Jennifer Meyer.

Don’t miss the opportunity to personalize your very own witch hat with Think It On A Shirt. With options starting at $8 for kids’ hats, $15 for adults, and $20 for a combo for one child and one adult, everyone can participate in the magical experience.

Make sure to explore the additional fun activities hosted by Giggles and vendors at the 510 Gallery and Party Shoppe, adding to the excitement of the night!

Witches Night Out is set to be an evening of fun and enchantment! Don’t miss out on this thrilling celebration in downtown Decatur. For more information, visit CassConcepts.com or check out the event details on Facebook.